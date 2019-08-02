Albuquerque teacher reflects on Jeopardy winning streak

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Albuquerque are finally getting to hear from a local teacher turned Jeopardy champion.

“It’s amazing. I’ve been watching for 35 years, and who knew this is what it would come to. I almost can’t believe it,” Jason Zuffraneiri said.

Albuquerque Academy’s Jason Zuffraneiri wrapped up season 35 of Jeopardy last week as a back-to-back champion. The math teacher walked away with $137,300 after winning six nights in a row.

“I’ve been thinking I would like to move a little bit closer to work. I’ve been in my house for 14, 15 years now, so it might be time for a change and this will definitely help,” he said.

Zuffraneiri will attempt to keep his streak going on Monday, Sep. 9 when season 36 kicks off. That will of course air on KRQE.