Albuquerque teacher offers tips for parents during distance learning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many parents are trying to thrive in uncharted territory as they are working with their children as they participate in distance learning. This can be overwhelming at times.

KRQE News 13 anchor David Romero spoke with Dana Ashcraft, a 5th grade teacher at Los Volcanes Community Collaborative School about what to focus on during and how to make the process much smoother.

Dana explains that one of the things parents can focus on is using all of the tools Albuquerque Public Schools has provided to help keeps kids connected during this time. This includes accessing any live lessons your child’s teacher may be hosting.

Dana’s students stay connected to each other through Google Hangouts that allows them to interact through group video and text and offers privacy settings to help parents control who students interact with. Parents can also offer support by sitting with their children while they do homework and teaching them life skills during their time at home.

“I’ve been trying to have my two-year-old stir things or help me flip the pancakes but when we’re working we don’t have time to clean up those messes and right now we do,” said Dana. “I’m also teaching my eight and 10-year-old how to do their own laundry, these are all things that are really, really important that we don’t always have time for and they’re things they don’t learn in school.”

Students can also benefit from learning how to budget and can help out parents by putting together a grocery list for the family.

Dana says that students can also be concerned during this time of uncertainty. She says that she tries her best to reassure her students and understands that it is difficult as a parent to explain that they don’t always have answers to questions especially at this time.

“The biggest thing that you can do for your kid is have them read everyday and have them write everyday, allow them to choose what they want to read,” said Dana.

For additional COVID-19 updates and educational resources from Albuquerque Public Schools, visit APS’ website.