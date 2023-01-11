ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque teacher is fighting with American Airlines over the effects of a canceled flight. The flight was a part of a trip for her students.

Kathryn Stribling said in early November, she was flying to New York for a conference with seven students and two chaperones.

Weather forced their flight to be grounded in Dallas, then their flight to New York was canceled because of a mechanical issue.

When they finally got to New York two days later, they missed their conference

Stribling said she and a chaperone ended up paying more than $2,500 for expenses like Uber and replacement clothes for the kids since most of their luggage was lost, but only had $100.

She said her complaints with the airline have gone nowhere.

“It was difficult to get a concise answer. It’s been weeks and weeks going by with no responses, and then I’m told that the original person I talked to gave me the wrong information, so I have to wait longer to refile new complaints and submit new information,” said Kathryn Stribling.

KRQE reached out to American Airlines for comment on Stribling’s issues, and we did not hear back.