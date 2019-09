ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Academy is hosting a watch party as one of their own competes on Jeopardy.

Math teacher and defending Jeopardy champion Jason Zuffranieri takes on two new challenges during the game show’s 36th season debut. The watch party begins at 6 p.m. in Albuquerque Academy’s music building performance hall.

The event ish open to the public and Zuffranieri will be there taking questions from attendees.