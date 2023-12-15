ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque tattoo shop is offering free tattoos in exchange for donations of kid’s toys on Friday.

Visitors who bring in $30 worth of unopened toys to Kool Kids Tattoo will receive a free two-inch by two-inch tattoo on their arm or leg. “I’m just trying to help out and do my part. Give back to the community, because I know the community helped me out a lot throughout the years as well,” said Jay Mondra, artist and owner of Kool Kids Tattoos.

You can get one or two free tattoos all day until 9 p.m. All donations are given to two local charities.