Albuquerque takes part in national art project featuring maps by local artists

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is taking part in a national art project. “Compass Roses: Maps by Artists” is a national public art project where local artists create artistic maps of their community.

The map can be as literal or as abstract as the artist wants and can feature well-known or forgotten places. Twenty-nine artists created maps for Albuquerque.

“We know that reading a map is becoming a lost art and that paper maps are becoming less common. Humans need to hone our directional abilities or we will lose them,” explained co-curators of the project Nadine Wasserman and Renee Piechocki in a press release. “Since most people now rely on navigation apps, even when in places like national parks and on the open sea, our directional abilities are at risk. Some studies show that a sense of direction is hindered in the short term after just a few hours of using a GPS.”

Full-size artworks will be on display and smaller maps will be available for free at the exhibition and online at cabq.gov. All of the maps are also available as free downloads on the project website.

They will be on display at the South Broadway Cultural Center starting Thursday, April 22 through May 20. According to a press release from the City of Albuquerque, an online artist talk featuring brief presentations from several participating artists will take place on Saturday, April 24 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Registration to the online talk is free and open to the public.