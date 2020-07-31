Albuquerque takes a big step toward improvement project for busy intersection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is getting the ball rolling on fixing up a busy intersection that’s been a problem for drivers for years. This week, the city put out a request for a proposal to redo the intersection of Lomas Boulevard and University Boulevard which hasn’t been redone since the ’90s.

“This is the very first step in our process to moving towards reconstructing this intersection. This intersection is dated, right? We do want to update it so we’re doing a completely new design of the intersection and new construction,” Johnny Chandler, the Department of Municipal Development spokesperson, said.

The intersection is deteriorating, full of uneven ground, faded crosswalks, and crumbling medians. There is even some metal pressed into the asphalt. The upcoming project is expected to fix all of this. It will add new striping and cement to the intersection, which has a longer lifespan than asphalt. Though there is no design yet, the city explained some priorities it has for updating the roadway.

“ADA upgrades, very important. Pedestrian, bicycle, multi-modal transportation access within the intersection is also very important. This intersection was obviously built and designed before that was a priority and that’s why it’s on the list. And those are priorities every time we touch an intersection now,” Chandler said.

He also said the improvements may also include new traffic signals. Antoinette Sabedra works near the intersection and called it dangerous. She said sometimes it floods and she’s heard of coworkers falling due to the uneven ground. She’s happy to hear it is getting some attention.

“I think it’s great. It’s great. Anytime they can make the city a little bit safer for us, is good,” she said.

The intersection improvements are not going to happen right away, the city has some other projects to complete first. This summer, the city worked on repaving and adding striping to a portion of Lomas from Carlisle to Girard. Next summer, the city is going to redo another strip of Lomas, from Girard to University, right up to the intersection. Only after this second strip of Lomas is complete will the city begin to redo the intersection, though there is no start date yet.

“We knew Lomas was going to be needing some rehab a while ago so we start planning for that,” Chandler said. “You got to get the funding involved, you got to get the design, you have to get the construction firm, these things take two or three years. So, we plan ahead to where the roadway can be used and done when necessary.”

The intersection improvement project is expected to cost about $3 million. The money for the project comes from the city’s yearly $20 million dedicated to roadway projects throughout the city.