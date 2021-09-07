Albuquerque taco festival set for October despite complaints from other cities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A taco and margarita festival is coming to Albuquerque. The tour is traveling around the country but it’s leaving a trail of complaints in just about every city it visits.

The Albuquerque Taco & Margarita Festival is scheduled to be at Civic Plaza in a few weeks. With a quick internet search, you can find that people who attended the event in places like Pittsburgh and Des Moines say they did not get what they paid for.

Albuquerque officials are a little more optimistic. “They might be in locales where there might just not be vendors to be had so I think we’ll have a full slate of vendors and we’re going to have a great music lineup and then, of course, we’ll be serving delicious margaritas,” said Jose Garcia, general manager at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

People have been paying $10 to $40 a ticket in cities on the tour — and the complaints have been piling up that they would enter to find one food truck, long lines, and no live music as promised.

The event will be held at Civic Plaza — which is overseen by the group hired by the city to run the convention center. Officials say they have received many inquiries from vendors to participate in the taco festival.

“Right now we have a contract with Tacos and Margs. We did receive the inquiry and references and so we contacted our partners in Tucson and they said they had a great experience with them and we should feel free to move forward with that,” said Garcia.

Garcia says the event organizers are still in the process of lining up a permit with the city and still ironing out the details. The taco fest is planned for October 2. According to the Arizona-based company’s website, tickets are $10. VIP tickets are $40.00, which includes a t-shirt, two tacos and two margaritas.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the owner of the entertainment company behind taco fest but did not hear back — a problem other TV stations and newspapers around the country have had.