Albuquerque synagogue added to Register of Historic Places

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque synagogue has been added to the National and State Registers of Historic Places.

B’Nai Israel celebrated the 50th anniversary of its building at Indian School and Washington, designed by architect George Wynn and featuring bronze sculptures by Taos artist Ted Egri.

Its circular structure and conical roof, designed to symbolize the biblical tent of Jacob, are architectural features you don’t see in New Mexico.

“This is a very special structure that only occurred one time in the history of that one architect, and it is something that is unique and special and cannot be reproduced,” Tobias Flatow said.

The building has become one of the few historically registered places dedicated to the Jewish faith, and the only one in New Mexico.