ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Sunday, local low-rider enthusiasts had the chance to show off and check out unique vehicles. It was all a part of the 2023 Albuquerque Super Show.

The event was held at the convention center and had indoor and outdoor exhibits to show off creative paint jobs for lowrider cars and custom motorcycles.

The Super Show also had live music as well as local vendors.