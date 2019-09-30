Albuquerque Sunport unveils new art installation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Balloon Fiesta is inching closer, and now the Sunport has a new way of welcoming visitors.

The Sunport partnered with local creative studio Odd City to create a new art installation called “The Enchanted Voyage.” Projected light and animation create colorful images of hot air balloons just above the escalators before baggage claim.

Visitors say they are impressed by the mural.

“I’m excited. I’ve never been here before so this is getting me excited to see some mountains,” a traveler said.

“It makes you feel at home, but it also helps you remember places you have forgotten about,” another visitor said.

It doesn’t just stop at balloons. The project will rotate other iconic New Mexican landscapes every couple of months.