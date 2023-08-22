ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After the New York Times revealed airplane near-misses are more common than previously known across the country, federal regulators are meeting with about 90 airports to check on safety. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will visit the Sunport before the end of September.

“Sharing information is critical to improving safety,” Tim Arel, the chief operating officer of the FAA’s Air Traffic Organization, said in a press release. “These meetings, along with other efforts, will help us achieve our goal of zero close calls.”

The FAA meetings will try to pinpoint specific risks at each airport. Air traffic controllers, airlines, pilots, and ground crew are all invited to the safety discussions, the FAA says.

Data from the FAA shows that there were about 250 recorded safety incidents of all kinds at the Sunport between 1978 and 2020, the latest available data from the FAA Accident and Incident Data System.