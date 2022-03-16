ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Spirit Airlines will join the Albuquerque Sunport later this year, offering new daily services to Las Vegas, Nevada. City and airline officials made the announcement Wednesday, saying the service will begin in August 2022.

A self-described low cost air carrier, Spirit’s entry into the Sunport marks the first new domestic air carrier to offer service out of the Sunport in five years. The airline didn’t announce many specifics in Wednesday’s news conference. It’s still unclear which day in August Spirit will begin the daily flights or what the average cost of the flights will be.

“When we decide to enter a market, we’re committed to serving you,” said Erik Hofmeyer, Communications Director for Spirit Airlines. “It’s our intention to stay for the long run and grow, we hope Vegas is just the beginning, we hope to continue growing non-stop options for New Mexico residents.”

The addition from Spirit coincides with a recent announcement by rival low-cost air carrier Frontier Airlines, which announced last week it it would add flights between Albuquerque and Las Vegas .

In January, the Sunport began serving new daily, direct flights between Austin and Albuquerque on American Airlines. Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines restarted its plans for new service between Burbank, CA and Albuquerque. The city also recently announced new plans to overhaul the security area to add new restaurants and retail areas.

The Sunport is currently served by all of the major air carriers including Southwest, American, United, and Delta Airlines, which control about 80% of U.S. air travel. By volume, Southwest carries the most flights through the Sunport.

Alaska Airlines also offers service out of the Sunport to Portland and Seattle, while JetBlue offers overnight flights to New York City.

Frontier Airlines also offers some service out of the Albuquerque Sunport to Denver, CO. More recently, Frontier Airlines announced it would seek to merge with low-cost air carrier Spirit Airlines.