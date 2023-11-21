ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As families look to travel and return home for the holidays, airports across the U.S. are going to get busy. And the latest estimates from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) show that the Sunport is no exception.

“This holiday season will be one of our busiest ever,” Richard McCurley, the director of aviation for the City of Albuquerque, said in a news release. “We have seen an influx of traffic all year long and expect it to continue. However, our staff, volunteers, concessionaires, and airline partners are doing a phenomenal job managing this high volume. We look forward to welcoming more visitors to the Land of Enchantment.”

TSA expects about 178,000 passengers will go through the Sunport from November 18 to November 27. While November travel can be busy, data from the Sunport shows that December travel tends to be even busier most years.

During the holiday season, the Sunport recommends: