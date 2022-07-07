ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Sunport will receive $7 million in infrastructure law funding from the Federal Aviation Administration. According to a news release, the Sunport will use the money to increase energy efficiency and replace utilities.

The funding will help with increased efficiency for new mechanical, electric and lighting systems. The money will also be used to enhance accessibility for those with functional and access needs. “The work that goes into building safer, more accessible and sustainable terminals will provide opportunities for people across the nation,” said FAA Deputy Administrator A. Bradley Mims in a release.

A news release says funding for upgrades comes from the Airport Terminal Program, which is one of the programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law gives $1 billion per year for five years for airport terminal grants.