ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new addition has come to the Albuquerque International Sunport with the unveiling of Reliable Airlines’ 10,000-square-foot hangar. The majority of Reliable’s flight operations will be for FedEx transportation.

The airline will have five fleets with daily cargo operations to Gallup, Farmington, and Durango, Colorado. The Sunport currently has approximately 36 air cargo flights per day.