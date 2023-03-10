ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Bosque School students have been recently recognized as the winners of the 2022 Congressional App Challenge. The challenge is competition for middle school and high school students, to create and showcase an app for mobile, tablet or computer devices. Matt Fike Coding Teacher at Bosque School says his class has been participating in the competition for six years and the students put in a lot of work to be seen on a national level.

Harry Marlowe and William Prescott Vo are students at Bosque school who submitted a student information system mobile application. The app was made to organize student data and send out information to their teachers to be used in the classroom and it even includes an attendance module that allows students to update their status remotely. Vo explains that over the years they have received feedback from teachers from their current app and heard they needed something better to improve the student experience and honor the front desk staff.

