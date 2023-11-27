ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Its not what you normally think of when it comes to guns, turning them into something else. But its exactly what one group of students at Robert F. Kennedy Charter School are doing. “I know friends that have guns at a young age just for protection or just because of rivals, you know, but it just not right? Because why do we have rivals,” said Nathan Alvarez, a sophomore at RFK.

The forging and welding program at RFK is only a year old, originating after two students were killed by gun violence last year. The school has partnered with New Mexicans To Prevent Gun Violence to acquire the disabled firearms, and then its up to the students to break them down. “I started this year, and I was inspired by them taking away the violence of a gun and making it into something useful or beautiful,” said senior Alicia Lopez.

The students began the program by turning the guns into gardening tools. But the students took on another challenge, turning the guns into musical instruments. They’ve made a xylophone and a working electric guitar.

“The double barrel shotgun as the neck and, and cartridges to do different parts and then the pistols through for the bottom of the body of the guitar, they use literally every piece of that guitar is made from a gun part,” said Robert Baade, director of Robert F. Kennedy Charter School.

They hope their school program inspires kids across the city by changing these weapons into something new and working toward a lasting change in the community. “We just want to take them off the street and show our community that we don’t need guns in the street and that we can do better,” said Alvarez.

Currently, the guitar and the xylophone are on display in a museum in Colorado Springs. The students are planning on making a flute, wind chimes, and a harp next.