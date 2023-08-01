ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students and families of Edward Gonzales Elementary School and Locker #505, a nonprofit student clothing bank, received laptops as part of AT&T’s mission to help address the digital divide.

AT&T partnered with Human-I-T and Adelante Development Center’s DiverseIT program to hand out 150 HP Chromebook laptops to low-income individuals at the Central and Unser Library on Tuesday. DiverseIT staff helped families set up the computers and taught families how to use them.

“Our goal is to really help students fully participate in the modern digital world. We were talking with some of the staff at Edward Gonzales, and we recognized that this is a huge need for students to have laptops that they can take home with them,” said Amy Lavender, vice president of development at Adelante.

New Mexico state Sen. Michael Padilla (D-Bernalillo), Sen. Antonio Maestas (D-Bernalillo) and Rep. Eleanor Chavez (D-Bernalillo) attended the laptop distribution event along with Bob Digneo, director of external affairs for AT&T New Mexico.