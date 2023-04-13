NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A group of local students returned from a recent competition with a top prize. They visited a nearby state to attend a science fair.

A team from Jefferson Middle School took first place in the robotics category at the national American Indian Science and Engineering Fair in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

They hypothesized their classmates could do better throwing a disc than a machine using a flywheel.

Their testing found the classmates had a 54% success rate, compared to the robot’s 34%.

It took the students four and a half months to build the robot, conduct the experiment, and compile their findings.