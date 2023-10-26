ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sixth-graders and staff at Cleveland Middle School in Albuquerque took to the streets for “Walk-Tober” Wednesday morning.

The event is to help promote the benefits of walking to school and pedestrian safety. Officials say walking to school can help create a healthier lifestyle and reduces traffic congestion around the school. “It’s definitely an opportunity for us to pause and take the time and remember rules and remember the things that keep us extra safe living here in the city,” Cleveland Middle School Principal Amy Veschusio-Lissick.

At the end of the event, students received APS shirts and visibility ribbons.