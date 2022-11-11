ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday is Veterans Day. Local students joined forces to show their thanks to veterans on the special day.

About three dozen students from West Mesa High School woke up early to honor those who served our country.

“Other kids are enjoying their day off, not realizing why we have today off, and it’s because of the veterans. Them sacrificing their time to serve our community and giving us the freedom that we get every day,” said ROTC Commanding Officer Annalisa Gonzalez.

Students from the high school’s ROTC placed 1,600 flags at veteran gravesites at Mount Calvary Cemetery on Edith. It’s now become an annual tradition for the program to pay their respects there.