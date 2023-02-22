ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than 50 students at Sandia High held a sit-in Wednesday. They spent their time honoring students and teachers who died due to gun violence in schools in 2022.

The Sandia High chapter of “Students Demand Action” organized the sit-in as part of a week-long effort to bring attention to gun violence in schools.

“It starts with us. This generation has endured many many mass shootings, and it starts with us to stop it, continue to spread awareness, continue to remember the kids who have been killed already.”

The 57 students represent the 57 deaths that happened at schools as a result of gun violence.