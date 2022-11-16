ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Volcano Vista students got the chance to see what it would be like to be a part of the U.S. Navy Wednesday. Recruiters were out at the school to talk with students about opportunities the Navy can offer, specifically in the STEM field.

Students were able to test their strength with a pullup challenge. They also were able to try an immersive virtual reality experience. That experience allowed them to see what it would be like to be involved in a mission of extracting Navy Seals under fire.

The virtual reality experience will also be featured at the Big Brothers Big Sisters discovery festival in Albuquerque on Friday. “It gives them more of an understanding of how specific the jobs can be, and how the stuff they’re learning in high school really implements into other things,” U.S. Navy Recruiter Hector Alvrado said.