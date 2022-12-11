ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Animal Welfare is in need of insulated dog houses. Some local teenagers and community members are answering the call.

Each year, Eldorado and Sandia High School wood shop classes build items for those in need.

Wood shop teachers Don Gonzales and Tom Boyd said, because of the school’s rivalry, students have fun seeing who can build more items.

In years past, they’ve built toys for kids in the community. This year, they built doghouses which they dropped off at the Westside Animal Shelter Saturday.

“It teaches them about giving back to the community, how important it is to not only help the unfortunate children, but to help the unfortunate pets,” said Eldorado High School Wood Shop Teacher, Don Gonzales.

Back in October, Animal Welfare announced they were in need of insulated doghouses and were holding a donation drive to help low-income residents shelter their pets. The demand was so high, Animal Welfare had to create a free doghouse lottery program. Gonzales heard about this and decided to do something to help.

“I called up Tom, and I said, ‘hey, do you want to build dog houses?’ He goes ‘yeah.’ I came up with the design. Made it fairly simple and fairly quick for the kids to build it,” said Gonzales.

However, due to budget cuts to their program, they needed help. That’s when Fiesta Subaru stepped in.

Boyd said, “We knew that we needed some other sort of funding. We went to Subaru, and we asked them for 600 dollars, and they said, ‘Well, would 1,000 be better?'”

The classes built three different sizes. In just two weeks, they built 16 doghouses, helping pet owners, and their furry friends.

“It makes me so happy, and I appreciate them for that because I’m on disability, and it helps out a lot,” said Melissa Montoya, a woman who received one of the doghouses Saturday.

The teachers mentioned they may do this every year from now on to help dogs in need.

Animal Welfare said many others in the community have also supported the lottery program including New Mexico Woodworkers Association, Job Corps, and Johnson Controls. The department is still accepting donations. Those can be dropped off at the Westside or Eastside shelters.