Albuquerque student wins national STEM contest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque middle school student has won a national STEM competition. Akilan Sankaran earned a $25,000 prize in the Broadcom Masters contest hosted by the nonprofit Society For Sciences.

He wrote a computer program that calculates anti-prime numbers, which have more divisors than any smaller number. His program can handle numbers a thousand digits long. “When they announced I had won it, I was just in total bliss. It was like the most amazing thing that’s ever happened to me,” Sankaran said.

Akilan hopes to pursue a career as an astrophysicist.