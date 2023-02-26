ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque student will represent New Mexico at a national robotics competition in Houston. Aimee Linebarger is a junior at the Albuquerque Institute for Math and Science and has been involved in the school’s robotics teams for six years.

Linebarger describes the competition, saying, “one of the ways this competition works is you have Alliances. So two teams against two other teams. During the autonomous part of the competition, the robot acts on its own without a robot controller. And during that section, a lot of times, different teams autonomous can conflict and run into each other.”

She says “one thing I pioneered with my team is having a lot of different programs to address every possible scenario, and being able to adapt them on the fly so that we will never run into the other person’s robot, and all our autonomouses will work together in a good way.” Aimee Linebarger is not only competing in robotics but is also taking part in a performance of the play “Matilda.”