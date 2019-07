ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque has a national spelling bee champ.

Miriam Arias Arcineda placed first in the 1019 National Spanish Spelling Bee held in Denver this weekend. She’s a student at Van Buren Middle School.

Arcineda will have to share the title with nine other students. Like in the English spelling bee, the judge ran out of words. The kids were that good.