Albuquerque strengthens equality score on national human rights report card

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque has received a score of 91 out of 100 on the 2020 Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index scorecard. The 2020 Municipal Equity Index report rated more than 500 cities.

This year’s grade of 91 is up from 85 in last year’s report and 74 in 2018. The report credited the city for its non-discrimination laws, transgender-inclusive healthcare benefits, and domestic partner benefits.

Other cities in New Mexico that the report graded were Santa Fe, Farmington, Gallup, Las Cruces, Rio Rancho and Roswell. The Municipal Equality Index is a nationwide evaluation of municipal law sponsored by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and Equality Federation Institute.

