ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’ve been on the bike path near the Old Town Farm and Bike in Coffee spot, you might have noticed trash in some of the ditches nearby. But now, after a big cleanup effort, there’s a lot less.

Bernalillo County Planning and Development Services, Land Management, and Natural Resources staff pitched in to clean up one of the drainage ditches. The ditch is an interstate storm drain.

On November 15, they removed a total of 1.72 tons of trash. The debris included plastic water bottles, clothing, plastic bags, and other junk.