ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Major changes could be coming to Albuquerque’s bus routes. And officials are looking for public comment on the changes.

Two competing concepts could alter route options. One would increase bus services to the more populated parts of Albuquerque and reduce services on the edge of town. The other option would expand routes in the unincorporated areas.

ABQ RIDE and Bernalillo County are holding community meetings to highlight proposed changes and take feedback from the public. Two public meetings have already passed, but two more are set for April.

The first is scheduled for Wednesday, April 12 at the South Valley Multipurpose Senior Center (2008 Larrazolo Road SW). Then, another will be held Tuesday April 18 at the Raymond G Sanchez Community Center (9800 Fourth Street NW).

For both events, the doors will open at 4:00 p.m. Then, there will be a presentation at 5:00 p.m. More info about the process to updating the bus routes can be found online at abqrideforward.com.