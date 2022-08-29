ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A high-profile state senator who has been in the news for his battles with the governor, fellow lawmakers, and his own party explains why he rammed his car into three parked vehicles in the Old Town area. The homeowner said he’s frustrated with how things have turned out.

Friday night, Senator Jacob Candelaria rammed into three vehicles parked outside Felipe Tapia’s home. According to Candelaria, it was due to a medical episode.

“From what we can tell, this accident is a truly freak traumatic accident. In which I am as much of a victim as these individuals. I did have a seizure condition when I was a child… I now have an appointment with my primary care provider for a follow-up next week to start seeing if there is an explanation,” said Candelaria.

Candelaria says he was on his way home from work, and the last thing he remembers was waking up upside down in his Chevy Equinox near Mountain and Rio Grande. He says police and paramedics evaluated him. “There was absolutely no involvement of drugs or alcohol, nor was there any reasonable suspicion on the part of the officers,” Candelaria said.

He says he was not cited or detained. Tapia says the senator told him he would make things right. “After the accident, when I talked to Jacob, Mr. Candelaria, he told me that he’s not going to leave any of us hanging without a vehicle. He said we’ll be fully compensated a hundred percent. Shaking my hands,” Tapia said. “You can’t just do that to people and walk off and say sorry and say you’re going to be compensated 100 percent.”

Tapia said he’s tried getting a hold of Candelaria but hasn’t been able to reach him. Tapia says he’s supposed to get a rental on Wednesday. In the meantime, he’s without a car.

Candelaria says he made it very clear to the property owners that he would make things right. He says he’s made a claim on his insurance and accepted liability. KRQE News 13 contacted police to confirm the details of this incident but has not heard back.