ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Starbucks is trying to be the first in the state to unionize. Like many restaurants across town, workers at the Rio Grande store say they are short-staffed and underpaid. They hope to change this by filing a petition to unionize, an effort to get better pay and more healthcare benefits.

Employees hope this will make more people want to work there, improving customer service. “We’re going to be more protected at work, and we are going to have more say in our work experience, and Starbucks calls us partners we should be treated like partners,” said Madz Dazzo, shift supervisor at Starbucks.

The petition was filed Monday with the national labor relations board, joining hundreds of other locations across the US. KRQE News 13 reached out to corporate for comment. They say Starbucks respects their partner’s rights to organize.