ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Starbucks is now the first in the state to unionize. Workers at the Rio Grande store want better pay and more health care benefits.

Employees told KRQE News 13 that they voted 10 to 7 to unionize. They hope it will draw in more employees and improve customer service. New Mexico is now the 34th state to have a unionized Starbucks location. There are now 243 unionized Starbucks stores across the nation.