ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Regional Sports Complex now has a new name.

City councilors passed a resolution Wednesday evening to name the complex after Jennifer Riordan. It will now be called the Jennifer Riordan Spark Kindness Sports Complex, something co-sponsor Ken Sanchez says honors Riordan’s compassionate spirit.

Riordan was killed in a freak mid-air accident on a Southwest Airlines flight.