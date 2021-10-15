Albuquerque speed cameras ordinance to be signed Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Automated speed enforcement cameras are poised to return to the streets of Albuquerque soon with the signing of an ordinance supporting the effort Friday. KRQE News 13 will livestream the bill signing on this page, with coverage beginning around 1 p.m.

According to Albuquerque City Council, the “Automated Speed Enforcement Program” will issue fines of $100 for each speeding violation detected by the new speed enforcement cameras. If a camera catches a speeding driver, an APD officer will review camera footage to verify if a speeding violation happened.

If police determine a violation occurred, a fine notice will be sent to the address of the registered owner of the vehicle on file with the New Mexico Motor Vehicle Department (MVD.) That notice will include the date of violation, type of violation, license plate number of the vehicle, name and ID of the issuing police officer, amount of fine, response due date and return address.

The notice will also inform the registered owner of the right to request a hearing. If the registered owner was not the driver at the time of the alleged violation, the owner will have to file an owner’s affidavit, naming who was driving the vehicle.

The final legislation also included an amendment from city councilors, allowing for violations to be served through community service in lieu of fine. So far, the city hasn’t picked a vendor who will run the new program. Like the city’s old red-light traffic, the tickets would be civil citations.

The return of speed enforcement cameras took shape in the summer of 2021 after the mayor and city councilors held a joint news conference saying the city’s speeding problem has continued to get worse. Northeast Albuquerque City Councilor Brooke Bassan was among those endorsing the measure, saying “breaking the law should have consequences and right now the consequences are tragic and there are people dying from these people that are speeding.”

Alongside Bassan, Albuquerque City Councilors Klarissa Peña, Lan Sena and Isaac Benton co-endorsed the ordinance that passed city council on October 5. In the final vote, Councilor Pat David was the only councilor to vote against the ordinance. On Twitter, Davis defended his vote, writing in part, “I can’t vote for giving a for-profit company a profit for policing. Getting a bill in the mail 3 weeks later doesn’t stop a bad driver in the moment.