ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Wednesday, drivers speeding along Gibson and Washington or Montgomery near Eubank could get a ticket if they are caught by one of the city’s speed cameras. A month after installing three speed cameras along problem areas, the city has already caught 187,849 vehicles going 11 miles per hour or more over the posted 40 mile an hour limit.

If those drivers don’t change their behavior, they could be faced with a $100 fine. “Citations are going to start coming to the mail when we turn those cameras to citation on May 25th,” said CABQ Associate Chief Administrative Officer Kevin Sourisseau.

KRQE News 13 went out with a radar gun to Montgomery near Eubank where one of those speed cameras is located and clocked some drivers going as much as 12 miles over the limit. Some Albuquerque drivers say they are glad something is finally being done to tackle problems on the roadways. “I’m all for it. I think we have too much speeding around the city,” said Elmer Maestas.

After the month-long warning period, the city hopes drivers have had enough time to adjust. However, with the program being so new. The city says it’s too early to tell whether there’s been a change in driver behavior.

Nonetheless, if caught $100 fines will still be issued and the city says it may take a week to review and send out those tickets. As of Friday over 2,000 warnings have been issued, but beginning Wednesday, not every vehicle photographed will be fined.

The city says only drivers going an excessive amount over the limit will be receiving notice , but as to what that number may be remains up in the air. “There’s going to have to be a bit more that the city should try to do to try and curb this issue. I don’t think it’s going to change driver behavior, to be honest, I don’t know what could change driver behavior,” said Robert Maldonado.

Drivers concerned with lending their vehicles, the city says you can sign a written statement identifying the responsible driver to pay a fine. If they refuse, you may be responsible for payment or four hours of community service. If the debt is not paid, drivers may be faced with debt collection, however the city says it’s not a criminal offense therefore it will not affect driving records.

The city also hopes to bring the number of speed cameras to 10 by the end of the summer. When they get those new cameras at the end of June they want to put three along Lead, Coal and Unser.