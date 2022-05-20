ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Almost a month after the city of Albuquerque turned on its three speed cameras, the number of speeders they’re catching is staggering. Right now, the city is only sending out warnings, but come May 25th when the real tickets start going out, a lot of people will be faced with $100 fines. The cameras have caught drivers doing more than ten miles an hour over the speed limit almost 200,000 times. One driver was doing 137mph in a 40mph zone.

“I think once the citations start going out and people start seeing 100 dollar bill in the mail, I would think if they are driving that same corridor regularly the change would happen pretty quickly,” said CABQ Associate Chief Administrative Officer, Kevin Sourisseau.

The mayor’s office says it is clear Albuquerque has a serious speeding problem, and the data collected in the three and a half weeks after the city’s three cameras were turned on show just how alarming the results are. “Since April 25th, 917,000 vehicles have passed these cameras. 21% of those vehicles were going 11 miles or more over the speed limit. 32 of those vehicles were 60 or more over the limit.” said Sourisseau. That 21% going more than 10 miles an hour over equals 188,000 cars.

What’s more concerning, the cameras captured a top speed of 99 mph on Montgomery near Eubank, 116 mph on westbound Gibson at Washington, and 137 mph eastbound on Gibson at the same intersection. That’s almost 100mph over the 40mph speed limit there. People who use these streets say it’s out of control. “137 yeah that doesn’t surprise me, I’ve actually seen them. It doesn’t really matter what time of day they are just constantly flying through,” said Bruce Padilla.

As of May 19, the city had issued 2,192 warnings to drivers. The other 188,000 still need to be verified by an actual person within the Albuquerque Police Department. The city says most of the warnings won’t be arriving in the mail until June. The fines, which begin May 25th, will be $100 for every ticket regardless of how far over the speed limit the drivers going. The city plans to also roll out seven more cameras this summer, three of them will go on Lead, Coal, and Unser. The other four are still up in the air.