Albuquerque special education teacher surprises students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - This year for the first time ever, Albuquerque Public Schools will be hosting a virtual graduation for its seniors. KRQE News 13 anchor David Romero spoke with singer Alex Stern who graduated from Eldorado High School about how she will be singing the National Anthem at the virtual ceremony and also got an inside look at her career.

A graduate of the school district herself, Stern describes the opportunity to perform the National Anthem "a full circle moment" as she is able to bring her passion for music to the community where she was raised. Starting around the age of nine, Stern describes her love of music and performing grew as she took part in Albuquerque Little Theatre productions and local contests and even the State Fair.