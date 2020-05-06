Albuquerque special education teacher surprises students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local elementary school teacher is going above and beyond to show her students support during the coronavirus pandemic.
Cherry Malaque teaches special education at Sombras Del Monte in Albuquerque. She’s been dressing up in her super hero costume to deliver toys to students as they finish up assignments.
