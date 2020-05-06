Albuquerque special education teacher surprises students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local elementary school teacher is going above and beyond to show her students support during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cherry Malaque teaches special education at Sombras Del Monte in Albuquerque. She’s been dressing up in her super hero costume to deliver toys to students as they finish up assignments.

APS special education teacher Cherry Malaque visits her students as they finish assignments. (images courtesy APS)

