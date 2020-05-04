Albuquerque Solid Waste Management Dept. offering spring green waste pickup

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting on May 4, the City of Albuquerque Solid Waste Management Department will begin collecting spring green waste at no additional charge and the program will run through Friday, May 15.
Residential customers are asked to leave their green waste at the curb by 7 a.m. on their regular trash collection days. All green waste must be placed five feet from trash and recycling containers as well as any large items that are scheduled to be picked up.
“Our Spring green waste collection program is an incredible opportunity for Solid Waste customers to have their green waste collected free of charge,” said the director of the Solid Waste Management Department, Matthew Whelan in a press release. “A key benefit of this program is reuse. Currently, the green waste collected is mulched and used to help provide soil protection at the Cerro Colorado Landfill.”
Customers are asked to leave their green waste including leaves, grass, and brush in trash bags. Each trash bag should not weigh over 40-pounds. Any branches must be cut to four-foot lengths and securely bundled.
Solid Waste will not pick up the following items:
- Dirt
- Construction debris
- Gravel
- Construction material
- Tree stumps
For additional information, visit the City of Albuquerque’s Solid Waste website or call 311.
