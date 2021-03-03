Albuquerque Solid Waste Dept. starts “Talkin’ Trash Tuesday” video series

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is “talkin’ trash.” The Solid Waste Department is launching a short video series on social media called “Talkin’ Trash Tuesdays.” The first installment dropped Tuesday and went over curbside recycling do’s and don’ts. The department encourages people to tune in as well as download the Recycle Coach app to get answers about what goes where.
In February, the city and Bernalillo County said they are working together to better tackle the problem of illegal dumping. Each year they clean up more than 1,200 tons of illegally dumped trash but they say it’s gotten worse during the pandemic.
The city offers the following steps on how to stop illegal dumping:
- Call the Bernalillo County Planning & Development Services Department, at 505-314-0350, the City of Albuquerque at 311, or the State of New Mexico at 866-428-6535.
- Have information available regarding the address where the trash is or dumping is occurring.
- Be able to assess what type of trash or substance is on the property.
- Be prepared to give your name and phone number in case the property cannot be located.