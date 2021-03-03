Albuquerque Solid Waste Dept. starts “Talkin’ Trash Tuesday” video series

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is “talkin’ trash.” The Solid Waste Department is launching a short video series on social media called “Talkin’ Trash Tuesdays.” The first installment dropped Tuesday and went over curbside recycling do’s and don’ts. The department encourages people to tune in as well as download the Recycle Coach app to get answers about what goes where.

In February, the city and Bernalillo County said they are working together to better tackle the problem of illegal dumping. Each year they clean up more than 1,200 tons of illegally dumped trash but they say it’s gotten worse during the pandemic.

The city offers the following steps on how to stop illegal dumping: