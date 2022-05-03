ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Department is proposing a rate increase. Fees would go up $1 per month per household.

That would raise garbage and recycling collection bills to $18 and would generate an extra $2 million. The department says the extra money would go toward cleaning up homeless camps. “We would break the city into four quadrants and we would have a designated crew in each quadrant to address any encampments and illegal dumping that may happen,” said Solid Waste Director Matthew Whelan.

Right now they only have two teams working on this. Under the change, there would be five. Council still has to vote on the rate increase.