Albuquerque Small Business Holiday Gift Guide 2021 provides the ultimate shopping inspiration

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Looking to give the perfect gift this year? There are a variety of unique gifts that can be found around the city with so many ways to support Albuquerque’s small business community.

Story continues below

Holiday shopping expert Andrew Sisneros discusses the Albuquerque Small Business Holiday Gift Guide and how it provides the ultimate shopping inspiration this year. Designed to support small businesses by encouraging residents to shop locally this holiday season, the guide includes 19 categories of gift ideas and inspiration from more than 100 businesses.

Each of the 19 categories are listed under eight themes:

  • Family gifts
  • Gifts for friends
  • Foodie gifts
  • Beer & wine gifts
  • Jewelry & fashion gifts
  • Unique gifts
  • Sports and outdoors gifts
  • Gifts that give

For a full look at the Albuquerque Small Business Holiday Gift Guide 2021, head to visitalbuquerque.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES