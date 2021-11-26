Albuquerque Small Business Holiday Gift Guide 2021 provides the ultimate shopping inspiration

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Looking to give the perfect gift this year? There are a variety of unique gifts that can be found around the city with so many ways to support Albuquerque’s small business community.

Holiday shopping expert Andrew Sisneros discusses the Albuquerque Small Business Holiday Gift Guide and how it provides the ultimate shopping inspiration this year. Designed to support small businesses by encouraging residents to shop locally this holiday season, the guide includes 19 categories of gift ideas and inspiration from more than 100 businesses.

Each of the 19 categories are listed under eight themes:

Family gifts

Gifts for friends

Foodie gifts

Beer & wine gifts

Jewelry & fashion gifts

Unique gifts

Sports and outdoors gifts

Gifts that give

For a full look at the Albuquerque Small Business Holiday Gift Guide 2021, head to visitalbuquerque.org.