ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, staff and students at the Albuquerque Sign Language Academy were out volunteering in the community. They started the day by picking up trash in the Los Griegos neighborhood and restocking little libraries in the area.

The school said it is a great way to get these students to engage in the community. “A lot of our kids haven’t been exposed to different things in the past that can make them into better people and I think that’s something our school is really about is actually teaching our students to be members of the community, giving back to our community, and making our community better,” said teacher Fenton Awres.

The students wrapped up their day of helping with a visit to Fire Station Six to thank firefighters for all of their hard work followed by a spaghetti lunch.