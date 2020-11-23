Albuquerque Sign Language Academy looking to build larger facility

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Sign Language Academy is an award-winning public charter school that serves deaf, hard of hearing, and special needs children in kindergarten through age 22. Following the growth of the program over the last 10 years, the academy has outgrown its building.

Albuquerque Sign Language Academy Executive Director Raphael Martinez discusses their plan to build a new facility. ASLA is a state-certified dual language program that uses American Sign Language and English to connect the deaf and hearing worlds.

The academy is the only school in New Mexico that is currently partnered with Penn State University, the University of Minnesota, Harvard University, and the University of New Mexico. Following ASLA’s growth over 10-years as a nationally acclaimed program, it has outgrown its 9,800 square foot building that’s located at 7th Street and Lomas.

The academy now has a significant waiting list and is working with the state on a matched grant to help build a facility that meets its students’ needs. ASLA will be looking for support to raise half of the funds needed to break ground on a new building. For more information, visit aslacademy.com or the Albuquerque Sign Language Academy Facebook page.

Latest Community News: