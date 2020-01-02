Albuquerque shoppers adjust to plastic bag ban

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is officially plastic bag free.

Joining cities like Austin, Seattle and Santa Fe, Mayor Tim Keller signed an ordinance back in April that bans stores from handing out single-use plastic bags in the city. The new law went into effect on Wednesday.

Shoppers who KRQE News 13 spoke to have welcomed the change.

“I think it’s a step in the right direction. I think we really have to use less plastic and have less plastic waste,” an Albuquerque shopper said.

“I’ll get used to it and it’s good for the planet, so, you know, I’m okay with it,” another shopper said.

Businesses that fail to follow the new ordinance could be fined $250.