ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local bicycle shop is giving kids a chance to win a bike. A recipient’s mother from last year attests to how much impact the gift can make.

“He loved it. He was riding it all over the house, outside, and he did want to take it to bed, and at that time, he was still in a crib.” Beckham Kilburn was two years old last December when he won a free Strider Bike. That’s a type of unique bicycle made for young children to help them learn balance and hand-eye coordination. Here we are, 365 days later, and Beckham has put it to good use, according to his mother Megan Kilburn. “I really got to see how much it pushed him to go outside, be active.”

It was all thanks to the Strider Bike Giveaway put on by the Bike Coop near Central and Yale in Albuquerque. The shop teamed up with the non-profit More Butts on Bikes to give a free Strider Bike away to a young child every single day in December. The Bike Coop is doing it again this year.

“We started in 2020, after a customer of ours. He had been laid off from his job from the pandemic, and he was trying to get his kiddo a bike, and I just was like, ‘you know what, how about you don’t worry about paying for it,’ and it started there,” Amanda Batty, the owner of the Bike Coop, said.

Batty said there was a huge response from parents when it started three years ago during the pandemic.

“Everybody had COVID babies or they had kids who had just been or kids who had hit that Pre-K stage but hadn’t been going to school.”

It’s only gotten bigger and better since. Batty hopes the giveaway will continue years down the road. “We’re going to do it as long as we can just because it’s the excitement level is absolutely there I think for us, like when we draw names.”

People with children between the ages of 18 months and 4 years old can enter the giveaway on the Bike Coop’s website.