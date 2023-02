ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, police said a person is in critical condition after a shooting. The incident happened in northeast Albuquerque.

Authorities in Albuquerque said there was a reported shooting at 12:20 p.m. at a Circle K in the 900 block of Juan Tabo Boulevard NE. Two victims had gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital.

Police said one victim is not expected to survive because they were critically injured. Homicide detectives are already investigating.