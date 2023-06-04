ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three people have died after a shooting in northeast Albuquerque. Albuquerque Police Department’s (APD) Homicide Unit is investigating.

According to APD, officers were called to the area near Washington Street NE and Hilton Avenue NE for a reported shooting. On scene, officers found multiple people with gunshot wounds. Three of those people died before authorities showed up. A fourth victim was taken to a hospital.

Information is limited, but police are investigating.

Video footage, photos, or any other helpful items are being requested from the public by authorities. If you have any evidence to submit to the police for this case, click here.

Once more information is supplied, it will be added to this article.