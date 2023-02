ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is investigating two crime scenes in the northeast part of the city. They reported someone showed up at a gas station with gunshot wounds.

APD said, at some point Sunday, an injured person showed up at a gas station near Juan Tabo and Copper. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They’re investigating a second area on Turquoise Avenue where they believe the shooting took place.